Myrtle Beach City Council discusses $7 million Advanced Downtown Master Plan ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Following Labor Day weekend, Myrtle Beach City Council gathered for a regular city council meeting.
The city council had their first reading of the ordinance that would allow them to amend its budget for the current fiscal year in order to appropriate funding for additional elements to the city’s Downtown Master Plan.
On Sept. 3, the city council adopted the Advanced Downtown Master Plan, whose projects amount to over $7 million of improvements and building renovations to the Arts and Innovation District. This includes making changes to the parking lot infrastructure by Nance Plaza, renovations to 9th Avenue buildings, moving above ground utilities underground, and removal of facades, among other measures.
According to the ordinance, Santee Cooper Franchise funds, HTC grant funding, Downtown Redevelopment Fund and tax increment bonds are estimated to be available to cover these projects' construction and development.
The movement of utilities underground is something the city has been working to implement around town. Santee Cooper Franchise Funds are meant to foot the bill for this utility conversion listed in the ordinance as costing $2.3 million.
“Santee Cooper has been a great partner with us, so we thank Santee Cooper for their commitment to this as well,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune. “It will make a huge aesthetic impact for the city.”
Bethune said the extra pieces being developed show the city’s commitment to moving forward with this development.
“If we’re going to attract developers and investors into the area, we need to show them that we have skin in the game and that we are committed to it financially as well,” she said.
The proposed funding sources do not involve additional taxes to residents, Bethune said.
“No, there is no financial impact to the citizens for this work or to the city,” she said.
Myrtle Beach’s Chief Finanical Officer Michael Shelton said when setting up a redevelopment area, it’s with the hope that seed funding will help kickstart things, but that it would in turn take on “a life of its own” with private development.
“You don’t want to put money into an area that’s underserved, and so certainly, this is a critical first step, and I believe as we put these improvements, these public improvements in place, that will position us to bring in the private investment,” Shelton explained. “The idea for redevelopment is you want to take an area that’s a drain on city resources now, and turn it into something that’s a contributor.”
Among some other motions passed included the acceptance of several donations, including one to support Neighborhood Services' Beachside Chats project; as well as authorizations for the city manager or his future designee to apply for particular grants or accept a cash reward to reimburse costs of body-worn camera equipment for the city’s police department.
Several proclamations and presentations were also conducted during the meeting to honor Larry Bragg for his years of public service, including six terms on the Community Appearance Board, after he resigned at the end of July.
The city proclaimed this week as Suicide Prevention Week, as well as recognizing the upcoming 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Several members of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team were also recognized for their work in searching and assessing dozens of buildings in Louisiana as part of their efforts in helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
