Mayor extends Myrtle Beach COVID-19 emergency declaration through Oct. 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has once again extended the city’s emergency declaration due to COVID-19.
City officials said Bethune signed the extended declaration on Sept. 4. It had previously been extended on Aug. 10.
Myrtle Beach leaders previously stated the extensions do not close any businesses or impose any new restrictions on travel. It instead acknowledges a health emergency still exists and precautions are highly recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Full coverage here
The new order is valid through Oct. 1, unless ended sooner. It can also be extended again if needed.
This comes after Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen extended the executive order that requires people to wear face masks at retail businesses, restaurants, hotels and other enclosed spaces. The order will remain in place through Sept. 30.
As of Monday, South Carolina has registered 123,552 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 2,767 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.