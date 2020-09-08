Man accused of speeding 187 mph through N.C. work zone charged with drug trafficking

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) – A driver authorities said sped 187 mph through a work zone on Interstate 95 during a police chase on Sunday has been charged with trafficking opium or heroin.
Ayaz Naeem Ansari, 39, from Rosedale, Maryland has been charged with two traffic violations, three drug misdemeanors and three felony drug trafficking charges, according to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, N.C.
He was also charged with felony fleeing to eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.
Ansari has his first court appearance set for Tuesday. He was being held at the Johnston County jail under a $125,000 bond.
Ansari crashed his car into bushes along the side of the road attempting to avoid the stop sticks on the exit, according to WRAL.
After the crash, he was arrested by officials. No one was injured during the crash, authorities said.
The man reportedly told a firefighter at the scene that he had just purchased an Audi RS7 on Saturday and was heading to Myrtle Beach to “show it off.”
