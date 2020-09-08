Infant in Meridian dies after being shot in the head, coroner says

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities are investigating the death of a three-and-a-half month old that happened Sunday night.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says the infant was dropped off at a Meridian hospital just before midnight Sunday. Cobler says the child had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The details surrounding this incident are currently unknown.
Calls to the Meridian Police Department have not been returned.
