Horry County eyes nearly 50 acres for Carolina Forest park

Most days, Kala Curtis makes the trip from her River Landing apartment to the Horry County Bike and Run Park.
That’s where she jogs the trails with her boyfriend and their lab mix, Bailey. They like exercising outdoors, and so the prospect of the county taking over a nearby property for a park appeals to them.
“A lot of people that exercise already come here a lot,” she said of the bike and run park, which covers nearly 77 acres and features seven miles of trails. “That would be amazing, especially with COVID happening too. [People are] not wanting to go into an indoor gym. Something outside? That would be really, really cool.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the county’s Parks and Open Space Board will discuss the possibility of the county acquiring nearly 50 acres for a Carolina Forest park. The park idea is not new — the property has been under a conservation easement since 2016 and is already open to the public — but several years ago the landowner approached the county about donating the site after a nearby development was complete.
Now that possibility is closer to becoming reality.
This site is often called Queen’s Cove Park, but county officials have recommended changing the name to Carolina Forest Nature Park (Horry County Council would ultimately make that decision).
The property is accessible from the frontage road that runs beside the bike park and underneath Robert Grissom Parkway. The land is on the same side of the road as the park, just past Robert Grissom. The property already has some walking trails, a pond, woods, a parking area and a grassy field, though it does not include the land and docks on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway. County officials said it’s still too early to say what amenities would be added there, but the county could build picnic shelters, carve out more trails or build other facilities that promote passive recreation.
For the county to accept the donated land, the proposal must go before the county’s Parks and Open Space Board. Once that board makes its recommendation, the proposal then goes to the county’s planning commission for review, then to county council for a final decision.
