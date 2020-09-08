Georgetown County offering free internet service at select schools

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Virtual learning kicked off Tuesday for a handful of districts across the area.
In the South Strand, Georgetown County students can connect to internet service for free at some schools after hours.
For elementary school students, Sampit Elementary and Pleasant Hill Elementary schools will open from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
School officials said students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while they are on campuses, and they are asked to bring their devices with them.
Middle school and high school students can access the internet at Carvers Bay and Rosemary middle schools. The same times and days are available for students.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.