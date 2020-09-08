Georgetown County Council votes to extend mask ordinance until Oct. 27

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The ordinance requiring people to wear masks in certain places has been extended through October in Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night in favor of extending its mask ordinance until Oct. 27. The mask mandate was set to expire on Tuesday.
The presentation made during the meeting on Tuesday stated that the county has seen an improvement in COVID-19 cases since the mask mandate was enacted on July 2.
Georgetown County experienced its peak daily confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on July 15 with 84 cases. It also saw a peak 14-day active case count for the period June 30 – July 14 with 421 active cases, according to the meeting presentation.
“Since the July 15th peak, the County has experienced an approximately 61.52% reduction in 14-day period active case counts through August 27, 2020,” the presentation states.
The ordinance requires all people above the age to 10 to wear a face mask when entering a food service establishment, grocery store, retail store or pharmacy that is located within Georgetown County. Employees at the businesses are also required to wear a face mask at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.
