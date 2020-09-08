Georgetown Co. School District shifting to hybrid learning following DHEC report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District is shifting to hybrid learning in the coming weeks after district officials received DHEC’s report on disease activity.
According to the district, this week’s DHEC report showed that Georgetown County dropped from high risk to medium risk in the recent disease activity metrics.
The district will shift to hybrid learning for week 3 (Sept. 21-25) and week 4 (Sept. 28–Oct. 2), district officials said on Tuesday afternoon.
“GCSD reviewed the report with the SC Department of Education prior to announcing the upcoming change to HYBRID instruction,” district officials said. “The same process will continue going forward every two weeks with an updated announcement.”
The district said if the county were to return to a high rating in the future it would not mean an immediate or mandatory return to remote instruction.
“GCSD is adding a page to its website to show the number of COVID cases of students and employees for each school and this information would be used to determine if specific school sites would need to return to REMOTE phase,” the district said. “DHEC reports will continue to be monitored to determine when we might be able to move from HYBRID to PRIME.”
