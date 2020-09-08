Florence County coroner names two killed in weekend crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the two people killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Florence County.
Troopers said a four-door Mercedes was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford Escape traveling south.
The driver and a passenger in the Mercedes were both killed as a result of the crash.
Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Demetrius Antonio Bruce, 32, of Effingham, and Destin Nicole Cribb, 22, of Coward.
“An autopsy will be performed to determine whether the victims died as a result of bodily trauma, smoke inhalation or thermal injuries due to the fire that ensued after the collision,” von Lutcken said.
The autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday at MUSC in Charleston.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
