FIRST ALERT: School begins with comfortable weather, rain chances increase tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school and many are gearing up to head back to the classroom while others are beginning remote learning today. Regardless of what school might look like for the first day, we have you covered!
We’re starting the day off with comfortable temperatures as the cloud cover will slowly increase throughout the day today. We’re calling today our transition day before the rain chances and cloud cover fully return by tonight and into the middle of the week. The kids will be dry as the head to the bus stop this morning. Look for the low-mid 60s in the Pee Dee for the bus stop and the lower 70s for the Grand Strand. It’s a dry start to the day.
As we head into the afternoon hours, we will add in the afternoon downpours. While it’s not a washout, it is something that could impact the bus ride home or even your evening commute from work. This is only the start of many rain chances to come this week. Afternoon highs today will hit the mid-upper 80s.
Rain chances today are at 30% throughout the day with highs in the middle 80s. Our rain chances will begin to increase overnight and into Wednesday as more moisture begins to fill in. Wednesday will feature on and off downpours throughout the day. There will not be a lot of breaks in the clouds, holding temperatures in the middle 80s.
We continue with the widespread rain chances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as plenty of tropical moisture settles across the Carolinas. When all is said and done, 1-2″ of much needed rain looks likely for the area.
