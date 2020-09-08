FIRST ALERT: School begins with comfortable weather, rain chances increase tonight

We’re starting the day off with comfortable temperatures as the cloud cover will slowly increase throughout the day today. We’re calling today our transition day before the rain chances and cloud cover fully return by tonight and into the middle of the week. The kids will be dry as the head to the bus stop this morning. Look for the low-mid 60s in the Pee Dee for the bus stop and the lower 70s for the Grand Strand. It’s a dry start to the day.