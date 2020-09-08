DHEC: COVID-19 case count grows in South Carolina schools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After state officials released their first set of data on Friday, South Carolina student and school employee coronavirus infections have reportedly risen.
DHEC said on Tuesday that 138 students and 95 school employees have reportedly contracted the virus. The number had jumped from Friday’s report of 89 students and 69 employees statewide. That was the first day DHEC rolled out a new dashboard for COVID-19 cases related to schools.
CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION | COVID-19 Cases Associated with Students and Staff
According to DHEC, the overall number of cases had been found among individuals who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period. The individual must have had some kind of regularly-scheduled physical presence on campus to be included in the case count.
The dashboard tracks data from public, private and charter schools. It also enables users to look through each school district, even going so far as to showing cases by school.
Horry County Schools' reported case count remains small as the district returned for its first day of hybrid learning on Tuesday.
On Friday, Coastal Leadership Academy, Ocean Drive Elementary, and Socastee Middle reported that less than 5 of their employees each had contracted the virus. No students were affected, according to the data. Per Tuesday’s update, this number seems to have remained the same.
DHEC cautioned that the dataset does not necessarily mean the student or staff member caught the virus at school.
WMBF Investigates will continue to track changes in school coronavirus case count across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee region as the school year moves forward.
