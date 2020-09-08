Coroner’s office identifies North Carolina man who drowned in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said a swimmer went underwater Sunday night in the area of 14th Avenue North.
Dontell said the swimmer was pulled from the water and rushed to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.
Dontell identified the swimmer as 43-year-old Watonia Owens from Fayetteville, North Carolina.
His cause of death is drowning, Dontell added.
