Conway Medical Center seeking state approval for new hospital in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center wants to bring a new hospital to the Carolina Forest area.
The healthcare system filed a certificate of need back in May with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in order to build a new 50-bed hospital on International Drive.
CMC Carolina Forest would offer a wide range of services including women’s health, surgical, emergency, cancer care, orthopedics and imaging.
“Better access to care is crucial for our rapidly growing communities, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our award-winning care and service to Carolina Forest,” said Bret Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conway Medical Center.
If approved by the state, the new hospital would have 50 hospital beds, including eight labor and deliver rooms, two C-section rooms, six intensive care unit beds, three operating rooms and a six-bay infusion center.
The beds would be transferred from CMC’s current 210-bed main campus facility. Officials said the beds are currently under-utilized at the main facility.
The new hospital would also create more than 250 new jobs.
If the certificate of need is approved and the project moves forward, construction would be completed by late 2024.
