Conway City Council extends ordinance requiring masks in certain places

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in the Conway community will have to keep wearing their masks when they head into certain businesses.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the city council unanimously voted to pass the mask mandate and extend it through 9 a.m. on Oct. 6.
People and employees in retail businesses and food service establishments, such as restaurants, must wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Exceptions to the face mask ordinance include when people are eating food at a restaurant, if it’s against someone’s religious belief, medical concerns and children under the age of five do not have to wear a mask.
Anyone not wearing a mask could face a $25 fine and if a business does not enforce the mask mandate then they could face a $100 fine.
Recently, DHEC leaders presented data showing there has been a 46.3% greater decrease in cases where mask mandates are in place as opposed to places without a mandate.
During Tuesday’s meeting the city council also unanimously voted to extend the state of emergency ordinance and declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
