Afterschool programming available at several locations throughout Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Parks and Recreation is offering afterschool programming at several locations this school year.
The locations include:
- Carolina Forest Recreation Center
- South Strand Recreation Center
- North Strand Recreation Center
- Bucksport Community Center
- Green Sea Senior Center
Afterschool programming will run Monday through Friday, from 2:45 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Officials say each site will be limited to 24 total participants, and enhanced safety measures will be put in place.
