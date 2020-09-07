‘We’re glad to be in game week’: CCU coach speaks on Kansas matchup

“We know they’re going to be much improved, but hopefully, we’re improved as well. So I know there’s a confidence there,” he said. “But also our guys realize, especially our older guys, realize all of the things we’ve had to go through up to this point. They know we can lose somebody today to quarantine or whatever it may be. But I think until we get on that plane Friday, there is going to be some apprehension about who’s going out there with us.”