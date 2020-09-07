‘We’re glad to be in game week’: CCU coach speaks on Kansas matchup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Days out from hitting the road for the team’s season opener, Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell said the team is just happy to be back in a game week.
“This has obviously been a very unique preseason,” he said Monday during a conference call. “We’re just glad to be in game week. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs with the virus and some of those things. I think we are heading into this week mostly healthy.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic brought its own set of challenges, but added the program has been working since July to get to this point.
Now the Chants look ahead to a rematch with Kansas, a game they won a year ago in Lawrence for one of the program’s signature victories. Despite that, Chadwell is checking the team’s confidence ahead of the trip.
“We know they’re going to be much improved, but hopefully, we’re improved as well. So I know there’s a confidence there,” he said. “But also our guys realize, especially our older guys, realize all of the things we’ve had to go through up to this point. They know we can lose somebody today to quarantine or whatever it may be. But I think until we get on that plane Friday, there is going to be some apprehension about who’s going out there with us.”
Chadwell also commented on a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on CCU’s campus and said he does expect to lose players as testing continues. He said the program tested Monday and will test again on Wednesday and Friday before taking off for Kansas.
He added that two “role players” will be out for Saturday’s game at Kansas due to past testing, though neither player was identified.
Chadwell also didn’t publically name a starting quarterback for the game, though he said the decision has already been made internally.
“We will announce that later on...we might let Kansas practice a little more this week. We’ll see how we feel Wednesday,” he said.
The Chanticleers and Jayhawks square off Saturday at 10 p.m. The game will also be nationally televisioned on FS1.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.