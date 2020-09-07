VIDEO: Crews respond to train derailment in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CSX officials say they are investigating a train derailment that happened Monday morning in North Charleston.
The incident happened at approximately 7:38 a.m. and nine empty steel railcars derailed, CSX spokesperson Sheriee S. Bowman said.
There are no injuries, leaks, spills or hazardous materials of any kind involved in the incident, she said.
North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said police responded to Rivers Avenue at Durant Avenue and Meeting Street to help CSX officials with traffic control. Meeting Street near Rivers Avenue remains blocked as of just before 9:30 a.m.
Rivers Avenue remains open to roadway traffic, Bowman said.
“The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan,” she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
