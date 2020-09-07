TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leaves three injured in Horry County, drivers asked to avoid area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid an area of Horry County after a two-vehicle crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Fantasy Harbour Boulevard and April Gray Lane at around 1:48 p.m. Monday.
Officials said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue to work.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on the scene and is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.