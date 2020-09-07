Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old Charlotte man.
Police say David Crawford was reported missing Monday morning.
He was last seen in the area of LaSalle Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Crawford is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Crawford is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has short gray hair with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, blue long-sleeved button-up shirt with white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-2340.
