Robeson County burglary suspect arrested after foot pursuit, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after Robeson County deputies responded to reports of burglary early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the RCSO, deputies were called around 4:35 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Jacquelyn Avenue.
Deputies reportedly found the suspect, identified as Stacey John Locklear, 22, hiding in a yard.
Locklear attempted to flee, but was apprehended after a foot pursuit, according to authorities.
Deputies said six people were inside the home at the time of the burglary.
According to the release, the investigation led to the recovery of property from other locations on Jacquelyn Avenue.
Locklear is charged with first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.
He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on $240,000 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
