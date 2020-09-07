Police searching for missing man in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man last seen in Conway.
The Conway Police Department said Ricky Lowery was last seen Sunday night in the area of Rosehaven Drive and Highway 701 South. Authorities added he was also seen driving a gray Suzuki motorcycle.
Officials said Lowery is 39 years old and is six feet tall and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
