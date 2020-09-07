Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing police chief after standoff

Deputies and SWAT team members took a man into custody Monday afternoon after he reportedly stabbed the Bonneau Police chief in the face with a screwdriver. (Source: Live 5)
By Harve Jacobs and Live 5 Web Staff | September 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated September 7 at 1:00 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and SWAT team members took a man into custody Monday afternoon after he reportedly stabbed the Bonneau Police chief in the face with a screwdriver.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Bonneau Police Franco Fuda said the incident happened Monday morning.

Suspect in custody

Police said after the stabbing, the man returned to his trailer and holed up inside when deputies arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

