Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing police chief after standoff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and SWAT team members took a man into custody Monday afternoon after he reportedly stabbed the Bonneau Police chief in the face with a screwdriver.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Bonneau Police Franco Fuda said the incident happened Monday morning.
Police said after the stabbing, the man returned to his trailer and holed up inside when deputies arrived.
This is a developing story.
