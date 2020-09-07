Neb. police officer dies following August shooting while serving warrant

“Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera,” Ricketts said. “Officer Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy. From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring. Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe.”