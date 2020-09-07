Myrtle Beach mayor weighs in on Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune spent time on Ocean Boulevard during the Labor Day weekend to see the holiday crowds firsthand and to thank law enforcement officers working to keep the city safe.
“Yes, the beach is very crowded, but I saw mostly families walking together in groups or in their cars and people wearing masks,” Bethune wrote on Facebook Sunday evening.
Bethune also said she was pleased to see many people supporting local businesses and wearing face masks.
“Now that summer is over, I hope our locals will feel safe getting out a little and enjoy all of our great restaurants and other businesses. We all have a role to play in taking responsibility for our own safety,” Bethune’s post stated.
In preparation for the holiday, the city declared Labor Day weekend an “extraordinary event.”
