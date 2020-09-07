Myrtle Beach lawyer enters Alford plea in indecent exposure case, disbarred by S.C. Supreme Court

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lawyer has been disbarred after entering an Alford plea on an indecent exposure charge, according to court records.
Documents from the South Carolina Supreme Court show Jacob Leon Parrott was disbarred on Aug. 12, retroactive to June 5, 2018, the date of his arrest.
Parrott was taken into custody after reportedly masturbating in a public beach access on North Ocean Boulevard.
Following his arrest, Parrott entered an Alford plea and was sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended to twelve months probation, and payment of $168.75 in court costs.
Parrott has been charged in similar incidents in the past.
In 2017, the Court suspended Parrott for nine months after he was arrested and charged with voyeurism for reportedly using a cell phone to take photos up a woman’s skirt.
According to the South Carolina Bar Association, Parrott graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1984.
Parrott’s member status is currently listed as “not in good standing” by the state bar association.
