Million Womxn’s March expected to draw in hundreds to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather in North Charleston Monday morning for the South Carolina Million Womxn’s March.
Organizers say they spelled the word women as “Womxn” to include transgender, non-binary and women of color.
The group will meet at North Charleston City Hall at 9 a.m., and march one mile around North Charleston to bring attention to issues they say women face in their everyday life, specifically, women of color.
An advisory team of 20 women came together to host the event, called “Rise Sister Rise,” and they say it is being held on Labor Day to represent women’s labor often being underpaid, if paid at all.
Event organizer Millicent Middleton says she hopes this march will bring women together in solidarity to amplify their voices in our country.
“Our vision is to have a future where tangible, socioeconomic change is evident,” Middleton said. “A future with diversity and inclusion, civic leadership, and issue-based activism that includes all women. We’re calling that nurturing spirit out of all women to come collectively, to put some things in perspective as a leader in our society.”
More than a dozen speakers are scheduled after the march at 11:00 a.m., including representatives from the League of Women Voters and Planned Parenthood.
Everyone will be wearing white, and masks are required. They will be giving out masks at the event with their slogan “Rise Sister Rise.”
Several streets in North Charleston will be partially closed between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. along their route, which will start at North Charleston City Hall walking along Mall Drive, to Rivers Avenue, to Montague Avenue and back down Mall Drive.
Organizer and Charleston native Millicent Middleton says she expecting hundreds of men and women to come out today.
Middleton says she hopes this will be the first of many Labor Day marches.
