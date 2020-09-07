Late-night fire destroys Berkeley County church

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a late-night fire that destroyed a church in Huger.
Crews responded to the New Hope United Methodist Church on Cainhoy Road near Highway 41 on Sunday night just before midnight.
The first firefighters on the scene say the building was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.
Cainhoy Fire officials say the church is a total loss.
There were no reported injuries in the fire.
Firefighters from Cainhoy, Huger, Macedonia, Cordesville, Santee Circle, Bonneau and Awendaw departments responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
