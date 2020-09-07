Inmate at Scotland County Correctional Institution dies of COVID-19

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An inmate at the Scotland County Correctional Institution has died from pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19, officials said.
According to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the inmate – who was in his early eighties - tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 14 when he was hospitalized.
The inmate previously tested negative for COVID-19 in late July and early August. But officials said his condition worsened, and he died at a hospital Sunday morning.
The family’s right to privacy and confidentiality of prison offender records prevents the state from identifying the inmate.
