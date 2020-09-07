FIRST ALERT: More humidity, better rain chances return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from the summertime mugginess is coming to an end as better rain chances return.
Tuesday will be our transition day as more clouds arrive and temperatures return to the middle 80s. We’ll keep things dry early but bring in some downpours through the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be the driest day through the rest of the week.
More moisture filters in Wednesday, ushering in on-and-off downpours throughout the day. Don’t expect a lot of breaks in the clouds, holding temperatures in the middle 80s. More mugginess will make it feel warmer through.
We continue with the widespread rain chances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as plenty of tropical moisture settles across the Carolinas.
Looking ahead to next week, we’ll continue with mainly scattered afternoon downpours and storms Saturday with slightly lower rain chances to end the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.