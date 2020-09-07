DHEC: Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 19 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Carolina on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC said 590 new cases were reported across the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552. Locally, Horry County saw 19 new cases, while Florence County saw the most in the area with 20.
State health officials also confirmed 19 new deaths linked to the virus. Local deaths occurred in Horry and Georgetown counties.
Among the deaths was also a pediatric patient out of Sumter County.
The statewide death toll now stands at 2,767.
DHEC added that 5,256 test results were reported on Sunday, and the percent positive was 11.2%.
Hospitals throughout the state are reporting their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for information.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 and visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
