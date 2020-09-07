Charlie’s Place incubator units available for rent

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A historical Myrtle Beach nightclub turned business center for aspiring entrepreneurs is now accepting applications.
Charlie’s Place, which started off as its own small business back in the 1930s, is now offering four incubator units for rent to entrepreneurs.
A minimum one-year lease agreement is required, with annual renewal for a maximum of three years.
The entrepreneur incubators will start at $250 per month for people who live in Myrtle Beach, and $420 for those who live outside the city.
The deadline to apply Nov. 6.
Click here to apply.
Charlie’s Place is located at 1420 Carver Street.
