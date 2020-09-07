CCU alum Dustin Johnson wins Tour Championship, FedEx Cup

ATLANTA (WMBF/AP) - Coastal Carolina University alum and top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson kept himself busy on Labor Day, and did so in a big way.
The 36-year-old Columbia native won the 2020 Tour Championship Monday, also claiming his first FedEx Cup title in the process. He held off the likes of Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele for a three-stroke win at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Johnson went 21-under for the tournament, scoring a 68 on Monday.
It’s also Johnson’s 23rd win on the PGA Tour and sixth win at an event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The FedEx Cup championship also comes with a $15 million prize for first place.
The Tour Championship was the final PGA Tour event of the shortened 2019-2020 season.
Copyright 2020 WMBF and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.