Bus cleaning procedures for Horry County Schools ahead of first day of school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Public school buses will hit the roads Tuesday for the first day of school, but not without a lot of cleaning.
One of the state’s requirements for school buses is to be cleaned twice daily, after the morning and afternoon routes.
The district said they’ll also clean between routes on highly touched surfaces like handrails or seatbacks. In addition, buses will be disinfected with electrostatic hand-held spray and EPA-approved disinfectant.
Students won’t be around when the bus is being cleaned.
When the drivers are cleaning, all doors and windows will be open. The windows will also stay open between trips to air out the bus.
Robert Grimes, Horry County Schools transportation coordinator, said some of the other requirements include wearing face masks and limiting the number of students riding the bus.
“The state is requiring a maximum number of 68 percent for the rated capacity of a bus, so that means a 78-capacity bus to transport elementary will only transport 52 students now,” he said. “Or high school students, they could once transfer 58, they can only transfer 39 at this point.”
WMBF News asked how many bus drivers Horry County Schools has at this point. The district didn’t give a definitive number, but said they feel comfortable with what they have for the start of the year.
The district has a bus driver training class scheduled for this week.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said this is how they’ll continue to look for qualified bus driver candidates.
If you need to locate your child’s school bus time or stops, you can check out the HCS Transportation page.
