Bethemagic’: Conway Elementary staff prepare for new school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County students start the school year Tuesday, and teachers at Conway Elementary School are determined to make it a magical one.
Over the past month, staff at Conway Elementary School have posted on social media school updates and words of encouragement to students using the hashtag “#bethemagic.”
Teachers can’t wait to see their students.
They are so excited to start the year.
And will do great things while social distancing.
They are ready for you Conway Elementary Tigers!
WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman will be live at Conway Elementary School Tuesday morning as students return to school.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.