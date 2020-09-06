Two dead after crash in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two people are dead following a crash in Florence County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened at around 12:40 p.m. on Freedom Boulevard, between Gilbert Drive and East National Cemetary Road.
Collins said a four-door Mercedes was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford Escape traveling south. The driver and a passenger in the Mercedes were both killed as a result of the crash.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital. Details of their injuries were not released.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
