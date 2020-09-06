2020 Touchstone Energy Bowl canceled

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials with the Touchstone Energy Bowl announced Sunday that this year’s game has been canceled.
The matchup, also known as the North/South Game, has featured some of South Carolina’s best high school football players matching up with each other each year since 1947. This year’s game was set to kick off Dec. 12 from Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
A statement from the bowl states the decision was made by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, the SC Coaches Association and the North/South Committee due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“Our concern for the safety and well-being of these exceptional athletes representing high school communities throughout our state, the coaches and essential personnel involved in the game, as well as the family members, fans and spectators attending the event has prompted this decision,” read the statement.
Officials stated next year’s all-star game is now scheduled for Dec. 10, 2021.
