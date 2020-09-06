Police searching for suspects in connection to fatal collision in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are now asking for the public’s help to find three suspects and a vehicle connected to a fatal collision in Carolina Forest.
The Horry County Police Department released new photos of the suspects on Sunday via surveillance footage. HCPD said the suspects were seen exiting the vehicle in question, a newer-model grey Dodge 1500 truck, at the Speedway on Highway 90 in Longs.
HCPD also said the truck was seen with a trailer loaded with pine straw and has an extended cab. The vehicle was also captured in other videos from around the county, according to police.
The collision occurred Saturday afternoon on Blackberry Lane, and HCPD added they believe it was intentional. The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified as 30-year-old Alexander Baum, of Horry County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.
