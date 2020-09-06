Police investigating fatal shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lumberton on Sunday morning, according to police.
The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to a report of something being shot at the Weaver Court Public Housing Area on Freedom Drive at around 1:16 a.m.
Officers entered the home and found the victim, later identified as 49-year-old Johnny Sinclair, on the floor and unresponsive. Sinclair was also bleeding as EMS arrived and tranpsorted him to the hospital, where he later died.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
