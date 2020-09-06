Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff | September 6, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 1:53 AM

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in Dillon County.

It happened Saturday night at 9 p.m. on Highway 57 near Dove Mill Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Collins said a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on the highway when it hit a person in the roadway.

The person died.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

Collins said no charges against the driver are expected.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

