One person dead, another person injured in Darlington County car wreck

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a single car wreck in Darlington County,
It happened early Sunday morning on East Lynches River Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet SUV ran off the left side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.
Two people were in the car at the time of the accident.
Collins said the driver wasn’t a seat belt and was killed.
The passenger who was wearing a seat belt was taken to a local hospital.
