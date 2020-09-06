FIRST ALERT: Two new tropical depressions now in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 17 and Tropical Depression 18 have formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 17
At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 42.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual increase in forward speed. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 18
The center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 20.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands later today and tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.