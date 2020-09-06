FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 17 forms, is forecast to become Tropical Storm Paulette

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 17 formed in the Atlantic Sunday night and is expected to become Tropical Storm Paulette.
At 11:00pm, the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 41.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 5 mph and this motion is forecast to continue into Monday. By late Monday and Tuesday, a turn toward the west-northwest is expected, and that motion should continue into Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.
