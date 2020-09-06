FIRST ALERT: Pleasant Labor Day, humidity and rain to increase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Comfortable weather with lower humidity today will give way to increasing mugginess and much better shower and thunderstorm chances this week.
Today will feature abundant sunshine, lower humidity and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.
Significant changes to the forecast start as early as Tuesday as much more humid weather returns to the area. With the increasing humidity, Tuesday will see temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s with a few showers and storms developing by the afternoon and evening.
Tropical humidity will overspread the region starting on Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week. This high humidity will not only make for a very muggy feel, but also bring substantially better chances of rain to the region. Rain chances Wednesday and Thursday will reach up to 60% with locally heavy rain possible at times.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.