FIRST ALERT: Pleasant and comfortable into the rest of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for an absolutely gorgeous day across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! Pleasant temperatures and comfortable humidity will continue to settle in today. Highs will warm into the mid 80s and partly sunny skies along the beaches and mostly sunny skies for areas further inland.
As we head into Labor Day, our beautiful stretch of weather will continue with even more sunshine on tap. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. It will be a picture perfect day for any Labor Day outdoor plans you might have
As we head into middle parts of the next work week rain chances will return along with a stretch of unsettled weather. Rain chances will stay in the forecast for most of our next work week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.