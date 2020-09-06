DHEC: Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 10 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina on Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reported 603 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 122,944.
Locally, Horry County saw just 22 new cases on Sunday, while Florence County saw 19. Georgetown, Darlington, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties all reported new confirmed cases in the single digits Sunday.
Richland County saw the most new cases in the state with 66, followed by Greenville County with 65.
DHEC also confirmed 10 new deaths in the state, including three in Florence County. The new numbers bring the statewide death toll to 2,748.
DHEC also said it received 4,744 test results across the state on Saturday, and the percent positive was 12.6%.
Hospitals throughout the state are reporting their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for information.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 and visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
