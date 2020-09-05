Wreck leaves three injured on Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Part of Highway 501 near Conway is shut down after a crash Saturday morning left three people injured, according to authorities.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a multi-vehicle accident at Night Owl Lane at 10:59 a.m. Crews found a vehicle flipped at the scene, and extrication operations were needed.
HCFR said three people are being taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, one of them with serious injuries.
As of 12:47 p.m., lanes along that area of Highway 501 were reopened, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
