Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Carolina Forest
Authorities were called to this scene on Blackberry Lane on Saturday. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | September 5, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 3:11 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Blackberry Lane at around 1:51 p.m. The Horry County Police Department later added that the victim is an adult.

Officials are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area, and the incident is still under investigation. A WMBF News crew also saw SLED arrive on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

A WMBF News crew is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

