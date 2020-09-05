Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach Saturday, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Blackberry Lane at around 1:51 p.m. The Horry County Police Department later added that the victim is an adult.
Officials are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area, and the incident is still under investigation. A WMBF News crew also saw SLED arrive on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
