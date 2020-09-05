FIRST ALERT: Drop in mugginess arrives through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a week of 100° heat indices, cooler weather makes a brief return this weekend.
Saturday will be the warmest day this weekend as temperatures climb to right around 90°. The humidity lingers, pushing the heat index into the upper 90s. The clouds will begin to filter in later in the day with isolated showers possible through the afternoon and evening.
The cold front settles just offshore as we move into Sunday and Monday. This means the clouds will likely linger, especially along the Grand Strand, but we’ll enjoy a nice break from the summer humidity.
Temperatures fall to 85° both Sunday and Monday afternoon. Heat indices will struggle to top 90°, nearly 15° cooler than we saw through the week. Mornings will turn a bit cooler, with much of the area into the upper 60s into Labor Day.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.