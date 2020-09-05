DHEC: Over 900 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 32 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina fell back below 1,000 daily reported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 918 new cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 122,313. Locally, Horry County saw 55 new cases, while Florence County reported 29 new cases.
Richland County accounted for the most new cases in the state Saturday, with a total of 134.
32 new deaths were also reported by state health officials, with two local deaths occurring in Florence County. It brings the statewide toll of confirmed deaths to 2,738 since the pandemic began.
DHEC also said it received 7,249 tests on Friday and the percent positive was 12.7%.
Hospitals throughout the state are reporting their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for information.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 and visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
