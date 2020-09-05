Clemson athletics updates latest round of COVID-19 testing

CLEMSON, SC (WYFF) - Clemson Athletics updated their latest round of COVID-19 testing this week, reporting a total of 18 positive results among 677 completed tests, a 2.66% positivity rate.
Of those 18 positives, 14 are student-athletes from five sports, though the department declined to specify further.
In their previous round of published testing (Aug. 21), Clemson reported a total of five positive results in 461 tests, with zero positive results among fall-sport student-athletes.
The rise in numbers can likely be attributed to the return of students to the Clemson area, with Clemson University President Jim Clements announcing Friday that in-person instruction is still on track to begin Sept. 21.
Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 2,812 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 78 positive results (65 student-athletes, 13 staff), 2.77% positive, and no hospitalizations.
Clemson’s fall sports programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.
